Original Marina City resident moves out after half a century

DOWNTOWN — One of the first people ever to move into Marina City is moving out.

Yolanda Flader, who was so excited to move into the landmarked towers in the early ’60s she scheduled her honeymoon around their opening date, is heading to Mexico City after more than half a century perched near the top of Bertrand Goldberg’s unmistakable corncobs on the Chicago River.

Neighbors threw a sendoff party Monday for Flader, who along with her late husband was the fifth resident to move into the towers in 1963. She’ll be one of two original residents left in the high-rises that helped define Chicago’s skyline when she moves out Wednesday.