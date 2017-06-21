Judd Sirott talks about the loss of future Hall of Famer Marian Hossa

Posted 6:00 PM, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04AM, June 22, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 03: Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks hugs Jonathan Toews #19 after Toews scored a second period goal against the Minnesota Wild in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on May 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks analyst for WGN radio Judd Sirott joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about 19-year veteran Marian Hossa taking the 2017-18 season off to deal with a skin condition. Juddley also breaks down the 2017 NHL expansion draft.

