× Judd Sirott talks about the loss of future Hall of Famer Marian Hossa

Chicago Blackhawks analyst for WGN radio Judd Sirott joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about 19-year veteran Marian Hossa taking the 2017-18 season off to deal with a skin condition. Juddley also breaks down the 2017 NHL expansion draft.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3367923/3367923_2017-06-21-195123.64kmono.mp3

