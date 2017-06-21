× Jeff Award-winning actress and cancer survivor Donica Lynn is bigger than her illness

Donica Lynn, the amazingly talented actress, singer and the 2016 Chicagoan of the Year in the theater, joins Justin at The Big Table to talk about her career, her lifelong battle with cancer, the importance of being a spokesperson for cancer, how music has helped her cope with the disease, the importance of continuing to work through her illness, if she thinks differently about her mortality and the fifth annual benefit concert Today’s a Good Day-Walk With Me at The Mercury Theater. Donica also performs a couple of songs including “Big White Room” and “Fever.”

