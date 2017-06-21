× Hamilton Creator’s Father Luis A. Miranda, Jr: “I have always known that my son is a hit”

Luis A. Miranda, Jr. is the father of Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a champion for the Hamilton Education Program. He tells us all about his son’s writing process, and about when he saw his son’s ingenuity start to bloom. Luis will be speaking at the 43rd annual Forefront Luncheon tomorrow, for helping enrich the lives of Chicago Public Schools students. Buy your tickets here.