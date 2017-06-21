× Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen reflects on 30 years of “Hysteria”

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen (aka The Shirtless Wonder) joins Justin to talk about his great career, the memories he has of playing in Chicago, recording the massive hit record “Hysteria,” the influence of producer “Mutt” Lange, the guitar sound that he created with Steve Clark, always staying true to the melody of a song, producing the new record from Tesla, how the band puts integrity above everything else, their relationship with the digital world, how a lot of their original recordings are tangled up in record label turmoil, the importance of keeping his body healthy and this weekend’s show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

