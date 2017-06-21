× Dane Neal: Taste of Chicago preview

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal! With him, he brought the Commissioner of the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Mark Kelly. They talk about the success of this year’s Blues Fest, what to expect at this year’s Taste of Chicago, and much more.

