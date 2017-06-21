× BYOD: Filini Welcomes Dog Days of Summer with Bring Your Own Dog!

TODAY (Wednesday, 6/21/17) between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Filini at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago will welcome “the dog days of summer” with the kickoff of its Bring Your Own Dog (BYOD) Wednesdays! Ideal for pet owners and animal lovers alike, this event marks the first in an ongoing, weekly series that will take place for pampered pooches every Wednesday this summer.

To launch the restaurant’s new specials for four-legged friends, Filini will offer an open house with free treats for humans and pups alike, along with a pet photographer to capture memories with man’s best friend.

Owners may enjoy select complimentary cocktails and bites including caprese bruschetta, pizza bites, Panini and cheeseburger sliders, and dogs will be able to sample the new Canine Cuisine menu in addition to the full menu available for purchase. The Anti-Cruelty Society will have puppies on-site for adoption and will also accept donations.