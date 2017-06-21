× Buzzfeed Culture Writer, Anne Helen Petersen: “Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman”

Anne Helen Petersen is a celebrity gossip expert and BuzzFeed culture writer. In her new book, “Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman”, Anne is determined to change the way people think about women who are continuously labeled too brazen, too opinionated, too revealing… just too much. She joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to tell them all about it.

