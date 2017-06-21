Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent Tamar Hallerman: “As a Republican, you can set your own rules…at least here in Georgia”

CORRECTS THE SPELLING OF HANDEL'S FIRST NAME TO KAREN - Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th District Congressional seat Karen Handel declares victory during an election-night watch party Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Republican Georgia House Candidate Karen Handel beat out Democratic Candidate Jon Ossoff, and many are speculating that to be a result of the president’s impact. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent Tamar Hallerman joins John again to tell us that Handel’s victory is still surprising due to Trump’s closeness to losing the presidential election. John and Tamar discuss possible factors that led to a Republican majority vote.