× Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent Tamar Hallerman: “As a Republican, you can set your own rules…at least here in Georgia”

Republican Georgia House Candidate Karen Handel beat out Democratic Candidate Jon Ossoff, and many are speculating that to be a result of the president’s impact. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent Tamar Hallerman joins John again to tell us that Handel’s victory is still surprising due to Trump’s closeness to losing the presidential election. John and Tamar discuss possible factors that led to a Republican majority vote.