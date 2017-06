× Advocating for one-on-one teaching

You can drown in education options. Andrew Geant is the CEO of Wyzant, a software platform that connects users with the perfect tutor. The program started with K through 12th grade kids, but Geant found that adults were also demanding tutors. Being taught shouldn’t end after you’ve earned a degree, especially for those seeking a professional change. Scott is joined by entertainment reporter Showbiz Shelly.