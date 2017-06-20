× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/20/17: Boeing’s Stock High, Chuck-E-Cheese, & CMAP

Boeing’s stock price hit a new all time high with new deals on the horizon at the International Paris Airshow and Steve checked in with the details from Jon Najarian, a local Chuck-E-Cheese is being invite out from Catham on Andrew Herrmann‘s “Openings & Closings” , Suzanne Muchin found that an interesting statement could have been made with the outfits from the US Open, and Elizabeth Irvin is looking to review the way residents of Illinois are commuting all around the state because of the new project from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.