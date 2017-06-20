× Why we should look at retirement as “second adulthood”

The Download’s resident philosopher Al Gini joins Justin to discuss work and retirement. Professor Gini talks about the psychology of retirement, the anxiety involved in saving for retirement, how we are beginning to look at death differently, making the difficult transition from work to retirement, challenging the myths about aging, overcoming our fear of irrelevance, the importance of keeping yourself engaged and branding retirement as “second adulthood.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio