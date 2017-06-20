Top Five@5 (6/20/17): Sean Spicer is back, Rep. Paul Ryan talks about being mean, and more…

Posted 3:00 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:14AM, June 21, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer did not offer evidence to support President Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 20th, 2017:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions about the U.S. response to North Korea after the death of Otto Warmbier, Rep. Paul Ryan talks about the “mean” health care bill he passed, ex-NFL lineman Ryan O’Callaghan opens up about his sexuality, Rachel Lindsay talks about her struggles as the first black Bachelorette, and Will Ferrel talks about the power of the ‘stache.

