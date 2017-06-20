× Top Five@5 (6/20/17): Sean Spicer is back, Rep. Paul Ryan talks about being mean, and more…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions about the U.S. response to North Korea after the death of Otto Warmbier, Rep. Paul Ryan talks about the “mean” health care bill he passed, ex-NFL lineman Ryan O’Callaghan opens up about his sexuality, Rachel Lindsay talks about her struggles as the first black Bachelorette, and Will Ferrel talks about the power of the ‘stache.

