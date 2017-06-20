× The Opening Bell 6/20/17: The City That Started The “Techweek” Boom

This week kicks off the annual Techweek event showcasing Chicago’s place on the startup and technology stage. Steve sat down with Adam Jones (Director of Technology at The Nerdery) to discuss the events through out the week and what they aim to achieve. This time of the year also marked the heat of the grilling season so Steve and Kevin Kolman (Weber Grill Master) chatted about the do’s and dont’s of grilling along with some of the latest app connected technology to use when grilling.