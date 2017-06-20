× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.20.17: Congressional district donations, ban cell phones for kids, Otto Warmbier, Cuba policy

Otto Warmbier died shortly after being returned to the United States by North Korea officials, already in a coma upon return. WGN and ABC News Radio Correspondent Ryan Burrow sits in with John to describe the United States fight back. Colorado Dr. Timothy Farnum also speaks with John, about the initiative he proposed to ban the sale of cell phones to children, and to the parents who plan to allow cell phone use by their children. Finally, Kelly Cruises Owner Sue Kelly breaks down the regulations of the amended Trump Cuba policy.

Remember to send in your selfie for Selfie Day, by tagging John on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and including #KingJohnRulesSelfieDay in your caption. Our favorite selfie taker will receive two prizes!