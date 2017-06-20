× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-20-17

We have almost too much show for four hours! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Protein Bar founder Matt Matros joins Justin to talk about his career and what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, our resident Philosopher Al Gini makes a return visit to talk retirement, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Darius Brooks chats about his great career and Chicago’s role in the international festival, Make Music Day, State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) previews the special session in Springfield, tremendous musician Yonatan Gat talks about his career and upcoming show at Constellation and since it’s Tuesday, Claire Zulkey and Eric Reid join us for another fun-filled game of “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio