The Carry Out 6-20-17: "Governor Rauner spoke at the Capitol building to stress unity and unveil his new attack ad"

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner giving an address in Springfield that stressed unity in advance of tomorrow’s special session, Vice President Pence and Speaker Ryan discussing GOP plans for changing the U.S. tax code, Daniel Day-Lewis saying he’s quitting acting, the Cubs taking on the Padres, Anthony Rizzo coming under fire for a controversial play at home plate, the White Sox starting a three-game set against Minnesota, speculation running wild around Jimmy Butler being traded and the new “Transformers” movie taking over the city of Chicago.

