#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Amazon is buying EVERYTHING!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone.They talk about the Amazon buying whole foods for their Amazon Fresh service, the Amazon wand, a ‘choose your own adventure’ Netflix series, and more.

