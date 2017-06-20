× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.21.17: Orion Samuelson on Corn Porn

What’s better than eating really good BBQ from Southern Cut with our friend David Flom on a beautiful summer day! Then, we had to learn about how to work off all of those calories from our friends at Shred 415. We checked in with our buddy, Owen Mahan. His mom Susan says he is still putting up a fight after his last surgery. Dean Richards talks about the Carrie Fisher autopsy and Orion Samuelson talks about corn porn. Finally, we had an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ named Evelyn and Tom Hurley gets us ready for the world’s largest block party this weekend.