State Senator Jason Barickman previews the special session in Springfield: “I think there is some reason to be optimistic”

State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) joins Justin to preview the special session in Springfield, how different this session is from the special sessions the state has had the last couple of years, what needs to be done to get a state budget deal, the cynicism from the public that a deal will ever get done, the ongoing debate over funding for Chicago Public Schools and the chances that Governor Rauner doesn’t win re-election if a budget deal doesn’t get done this year.

