Six Corners ‘people space’ has a public piano, and it’s gorgeous

CHICAGO — Even if you don’t hear the baby grand piano now sitting in the middle of the Six Corners Shopping District, odds are that you’ll see it.

The Six Corners Association re-opened its “people space” this month featuring a baby grand piano decorated by mural artist Tony Passero, inviting passersby to sit and play a tune.

The chunk of parking spaces in front of Josi’s Frozen Yogurt Cafe, 4032 N. Milwaukee Ave., had already included the piano, donated by Topher Allan Music, during its trial run as a marked-off pedestrian area last summer.

