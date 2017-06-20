Roe Conn Full Show (6/20/17): Rep. Kinzinger talks Russian aggression, Rep. Lou Lang listens to Roe rant, and more…

Posted 7:00 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:10AM, June 21, 2017

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 20th, 2017:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about the situation in Syria, Ald. Brendan Reilly talks about the violence plaguing Chicago’s tourism centers, the crew discusses Johnny Depp’s absurd finances, the Top Five@5 features the return of Sean Spicer, State Rep. Lou Lang gets an ear full from Roe over Illinois’ finances, and a great cause at the top of John Hancock Center is discussed.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​