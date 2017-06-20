× Roe Conn Full Show (6/20/17): Rep. Kinzinger talks Russian aggression, Rep. Lou Lang listens to Roe rant, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 20th, 2017:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about the situation in Syria, Ald. Brendan Reilly talks about the violence plaguing Chicago’s tourism centers, the crew discusses Johnny Depp’s absurd finances, the Top Five@5 features the return of Sean Spicer, State Rep. Lou Lang gets an ear full from Roe over Illinois’ finances, and a great cause at the top of John Hancock Center is discussed.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3367495/3367495_2017-06-20-200535.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

