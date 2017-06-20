× Rep. Lou Lang sets the table for a contentious special session in Springfield

On the eve of a special session in Springfield aimed at keeping the Land of Lincoln from entering its third year without a budget, Illinois State Rep. Lou Lang (D-Skokie) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to Governor Bruce Rauner’s short address urging a compromise.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3367487/3367487_2017-06-20-195127.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

