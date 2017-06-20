Rep. Lou Lang sets the table for a contentious special session in Springfield

Posted 6:00 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41AM, June 21, 2017

Illinois Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, walks down the center aisle of the House chambers during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

On the eve of a special session in Springfield aimed at keeping the Land of Lincoln from entering its third year without a budget, Illinois State Rep. Lou Lang (D-Skokie) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to Governor Bruce Rauner’s short address urging a compromise.

