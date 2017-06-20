× Rep. Adam Kinzinger: ‘The fight against ISIS is really small compared to the bigger problems in Syria’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss a Russian fighter jet buzzing within five feet of a U.S. reconnaissance jet, the ongoing conflict in Syria, and the awful way some people have taken to social media to threaten the congressman.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3367469/3367469_2017-06-20-192209.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

