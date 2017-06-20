Rep. Adam Kinzinger: ‘The fight against ISIS is really small compared to the bigger problems in Syria’

Posted 3:40 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04PM, June 20, 2017

House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. hold up a photograph of Syrian children as he speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, during the committee's hearing on Syria. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss a Russian fighter jet buzzing within five feet of a U.S. reconnaissance jet, the ongoing conflict in Syria, and the awful way some people have taken to social media to threaten the congressman.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​