Rep. Adam Kinzinger: ‘The fight against ISIS is really small compared to the bigger problems in Syria’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss a Russian fighter jet buzzing within five feet of a U.S. reconnaissance jet, the ongoing conflict in Syria, and the awful way some people have taken to social media to threaten the congressman.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!