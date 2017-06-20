× Protein Bar founder Matt Matros: “I think Chicago is the best kept secret in America from a business perspective”

It’s Tuesday so it’s time for “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin is joined by Protein Bar founder and Limitless Coffee & Tea co-founder Matt Matros. Matt talks about his career, what led him to start Protein Bar, what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, the importance that timing played in his success, why he decided to move on from Protein Bar, when he became interested in coffee and what separates his brand from others in the marketplace.

