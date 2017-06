× Nick Digilio, The Overnight Crew and Listeners Share Their Odd Habits!

Making sure dollar bills face the same way, pressing the crosswalk button even though it’s already been pressed and checking the oil every time you drive are just a few of the things mentioned when Nick Digilio, the overnight crew and listeners share their odd habits .

