American student Otto Warmbier, right, bows as Warmbier is presented to the reporters on Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced late last month that it had arrested the 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)
News Anchor Ryan Burrow: “Probably not that many tourists” to stop from visiting North Korea
WGN and ABC Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow explains how the United States is responding to the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier, shortly following his return by the North Korean government. One highlight is that China is making efforts to assist the United States in ending American tourism to North Korea.