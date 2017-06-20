× Nerding out for TechWeek

It’s TechWeek in Chicago and our friend from the Nerdery stopped by the studio to help us play virtual reality Jenga and talk to a hologram dog. We also played with mini robots. Techweek Chicago 2017 will feature high-growth startups, meaning local heavy-hitters like Raise, HomeChef, SpotHero, Sprout Social and Power Reviews will share the spotlight throughout the week. The weeklong technology conference includes panels and speeches from tech’s most respected influencers and the newest/hottest startups who call Chicago home. Techweek makes Chicago THE place to be for all-things-tech next week. Get more details HERE.