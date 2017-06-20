× Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse Executive Chef, Craig Couper: National Steakhouse Month

June is National Steakhouse Month! To help celebrate this this tasty time, Bill and Wendy invite Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse Executive Chef, Craig Couper. They talk about all the different cuts of steak, grass fed vs. grain fed, the different ways to age steak, and a whole lot more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.