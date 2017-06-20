× Legal Face-off’s Rich Lenkov: What does a mistrial mean for Bill Cosby?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert, Rich Lenkov. They talk about the mistrial in the Cosby case, the controversial suicide by texting case, and others.

