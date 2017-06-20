× Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Darius Brooks: “Music is heard with the ear but it’s understood with the heart”

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Darius Brooks joins Justin to tell us about his amazing career and his role in tomorrow’s international “Make Music Day” festival. Darius talks about how he got involved in this project, what it means to him to be a part of show that promotes social justice, what it was like being surrounded by music while he was growing up, what drew him to gospel music, why so many great musicians started out singing in church, Chicago’s connection to gospel music and his outlook for the future of the gospel music industry.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio