Dr. Timothy Farnum: Should children even be allowed to play video games on cell phones?

Dr. Timothy Farnum is a Board Certified Anesthesiologist at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Farnum proposed Initiative 29, which would prohibit the sale of cell phones to those younger than 13, and to those planning to lend their phones to their children to play. Listeners call in with their opinions of the initiative.