Two-year-old John Alvey plays with his mom's cell phone while watching the Big 12 tournament practice session Wednesday, March 9, 2005, at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo. His mother, Chris Alvey, said her husband John attended Kansas State and she Missouri, so they tell their three kids "we don't care where you go, so long as it's not KU". She and her son could only stay for the Missouri practice because he had to get home for a nap. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann )
Dr. Timothy Farnum: Should children even be allowed to play video games on cell phones?
Dr. Timothy Farnum is a Board Certified Anesthesiologist at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Farnum proposed Initiative 29, which would prohibit the sale of cell phones to those younger than 13, and to those planning to lend their phones to their children to play. Listeners call in with their opinions of the initiative.