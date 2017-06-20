× Comedian Paul Farahvar, the hottest legal topics with Rich Lenkov, Comedian Audrey Jonas, and New Music Monday with “Joe Renardo” | Full Show (June 19th)

Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side-car to give his insight into the latest news and political topics. Then, Patti and the crew go over the hottest legal topics with lawyer and host of the WGN Plus podcast “Legal Face Off”, Rich Lenkov. Following up on a successful weekend, Comedian Audrey Jonas joins Patti to discuss Hoo Ha Comedy and crack wise with Patti and the crew. Finally, it’s New Music Monday with artist “Joe Renardo” who plays a few of his original songs live in studio! All this and more on Pretty Late!

