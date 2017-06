× Bill and Wendy Full Show 06-20-17

Today’s guests include Bridget Carey, Rich Lenkov, and Executive Chef Craig Couper. Bill and Wendy talk technology, Amazon, the mistrial in the Bill Cosby case, the wonderful world of steak, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.