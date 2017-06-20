× Allstate Kid of the Week: Evelyn B.

Evelyn is an active girl that received All High Honors academically, participates in academic activities, plays basketball and dances competitively. In addition to that, she regularly participates in packing food at Feed My Starving Children with her family and friends throughout the year, but also, has collected donations for the Lurie Children’s Hospital for for the holidays for the past two years in lieu of receiving gifts for her birthday.

She is planning her next collection again this year for the 2017 holidays. Evelyn felt that she was lucky to be healthy and have so many things that she wanted to make sure all the sick kids had some happiness while they are going through some terrible illnesses.