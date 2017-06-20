Ald. Brendan Reilly suggests ways to prevent violence from impacting Chicago’s business and tourist core

Posted 3:30 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:37AM, June 21, 2017

A lone woman walks the trail along Lake Michigan at Chicago' North Avenue beach Friday, March 24, 2017. Temperatures climbed into the 70's prompting many to traverse the lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago’s 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about steps he’s taking to counter violent acts and crime in Chicago’s central business and tourist core.

