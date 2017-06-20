Ald. Brendan Reilly suggests ways to prevent violence from impacting Chicago’s business and tourist core
Chicago’s 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about steps he’s taking to counter violent acts and crime in Chicago’s central business and tourist core.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!