A dramatic reading of court documents pertaining to Johnny Depp’s absurd financial debt

Posted 4:30 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:12AM, June 21, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor Johnny Depp accepts the Favorite Movie Icon award onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead Judy Pielach, Violeta Podrumedic, and Kevin Powell in a dramatic reading of court documents detailing Johnny Depp’s financial woes, including why the Pirates of the Carribean star refused to sell his private jet and was over four million dollars overdrawn.

