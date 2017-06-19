× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/19/17: Measuring Startups, Property Taxes, & Annoying Notifications

Ever wonder how offices these days look so cool? Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan say it all stems from NeoCon (the design show at Merchandise Mart that wrapped up last week), and Steve then questioned how cities are measuring the success of startups across the country. Badal Shah then visited Steve after his company Turbo Appeal got acquired by Paradigm Tax Group, and Randi Shaffer wrapped up the weekend in social media including the annoying notifications that many people get over excited about.