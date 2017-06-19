Why Should We Support American Products?

Made in the USA (Photo By Geralt of Pixabay)

You hear about how important it is to have things made in America and to buy American goods, but that is easier said than done. Some products are manufactured overseas and then assembled here, without being labelled.  Many consumers like the deals and will purchase items that are made overseas instead of American  made. To explain the importance of American manufactured goods and why we should support them is author James Stuber.

 

