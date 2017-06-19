WGN Radio Theatre #190: Suspense, GunSmoke & Dragnet

Posted 2:05 AM, June 19, 2017, by

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 18, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Morrison Affair” starring Madeleine Carroll (09-02-48). Next we have: “Gunsmoke: The Juniper Tree” starring William Conrad (08-30-52).  For our final episode of the night we have: “Dragnet: The Big Pill” starring Jack Webb (10-19-52)

