WGN Radio Theatre #190: Suspense, GunSmoke & Dragnet

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 18, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Morrison Affair” starring Madeleine Carroll (09-02-48). Next we have: “Gunsmoke: The Juniper Tree” starring William Conrad (08-30-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dragnet: The Big Pill” starring Jack Webb (10-19-52)

