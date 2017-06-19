× The Opening Bell 6/19/17: Minimum Wage Won’t Even Buy a 2-Bedroom Apartment

The business world is still thinking about last week’s news of Amazon spending $13.7 billion to buy Whole Foods. The next step is assessing the future of Whole Foods along with their partners, Instacart being one of them. Steve chatted with Nilam Ganenthiran (Chief Business Officer at Instacart) to touch on their expansion to 70 Midwestern zip codes and their further development in the grocery delivery market. In the world of real estate, another story was trending about how nowhere in the US could a full time worker afford a 2-bedroom apartment on a minimum wage salary. Steve discussed the roots of this study with Diane Yentel (President & CEO of National Low Income Housing Coalition).