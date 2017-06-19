× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.19.17: Philando Castile trial verdict, Georgia special runoff, Superhuman and memorization whiz

On Friday, Former Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted in the murder of Philando Castile. John catches up with his old WCCO colleague, Radio Host Jordana Green. Then, Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent Tamar Hallerman summarizes the odds of both Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff, running for House seats in Georgia. And, finally, “Superhuman” contestant Mike Byster teaches John how to do super quick math and how to memorize. Catch him on FOX Monday at 8 p.m., CT!