SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 10: Bottles of soda are displayed in a cooler at a convenience store on June 10, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco board of supervisors has approved an ordinance that would require warning labels to be placed on advertisements for soda and sugary drinks to alert consumers of the risk of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay. The ordinance would also ban advertising of sugary drinks on city-owned property. If San Francisco mayor Ed Lee approves the measure, the law would be the first of its kind in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: The city’s looming soda tax
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 10: Bottles of soda are displayed in a cooler at a convenience store on June 10, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco board of supervisors has approved an ordinance that would require warning labels to be placed on advertisements for soda and sugary drinks to alert consumers of the risk of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay. The ordinance would also ban advertising of sugary drinks on city-owned property. If San Francisco mayor Ed Lee approves the measure, the law would be the first of its kind in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Father’s Day, the city’s looming soda tax, how they’re taxing us on ice, and more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.