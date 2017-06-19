× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-19-17

We have another amazing show for you to start off the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the hottest national political stories making news, Hall of Fame baseball player Tim Raines discusses his career and new book, “Rock Solid: My Life in Baseball’s Fast Lane,” educator and Chicago Beyond managing director Liz Dozier tells us about the second annual Go Innovate Challenge, chef, author and television host Marcela Valladolid talks about her career and new book, “Casa Marcela: Recipes and Food Stories of My Life in the Californias” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the great local band Mooner!

