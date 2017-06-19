ALSIP, IL - JULY 09: Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart holds a press conference at Burr Oak Cemetery July 9, 2009 in Alsip, Illinois. Police suspect upwards to 300 graves could have been dug up in the historic cemetery over the last several years and the bodies dumped in the back of the cemetery so the graves could be resold by the cemetery management. Blues music legend Willie Dixon and civil rights figure Emmett Till are among those buried in the suburban Chicago cemetery. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/19/17): Sheriff Tom Dart talks about the Right To Know Act dying in Sprinfield, jailhouse cooking, and more…
The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 65 (06/19/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to discuss why the “Right To Know Act” online privacy bill he helped craft didn’t make it to Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk. Sheriff Dart also talks about a blossoming program at the Cook County Jail that aims at teaching non-violent offenders basic cooking skill and how this program run by Chef Bruno Abate is helping convicts better themselves without costing taxpayers a dime. Plus, Kass tells a story about a woman stealing a frozen turkey in the most unusual way.