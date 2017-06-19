× The Carry Out 6-19-17: “So the Supreme Court has spoken and now you can continue to use an offensive term to represent your football team”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Illinois lawmakers being called back to Springfield this week, IDOT roadwork already slowing down over the budget impasse, Republicans working on a less mean healthcare bill, some Congressmen pushing for a bill that would allow lawmakers to carry guns, the U.S. Supreme Court saying a law banning offensive trademarks is unconstitutional, a new study saying social media site Facebook is addictive, the rumors heating up that the Bulls will trade Jimmy Butler, the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from the Pirates, the Sox taking 2 of 3 from the Blue Jays up in Toronto, the NBA and NHL Drafts both taking place this week and scientists finding a fish that looks like a penis.

