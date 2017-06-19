× The Beat Full Show (6/18/17): Father’s Day memories, Golf vs. Tennis on TV and more

Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton and Kevin Powell bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: The guys share some Father’s Day memories and talk about the best and worst sports dads; the US Open and the battle of the fringe sports is in full swing as we debate golf vs. tennis as the better TV sport; Stephan Curry and the Warriors are still undecided about visiting President Trump at the White House; former Blackhawks forward Adam Burish joins the show ahead of this week’s NHL Draft at the United Center; the Cubs are back at .500, but there’s plenty of issues to address heading into the middle of June; Carm talks with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg about the breakup of his longtime radio partnership, and more.