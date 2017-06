× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.19.17: Father’s Day hangover

All of the fathers associated with the Steve Cochran Show said they had great weekends. Steve got to see the world’s greatest grandchild, Abigail Grace, so his weekend was perfect. Sandberg had a good road trip to Michigan and you can see those pics HERE. Ryan Nobles covers President Trump tweets and Dr. Most tells us how to get rid of deer tics. Good times!