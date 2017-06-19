× Scott Darling on his career as a Blackhawk: ‘You couldn’t have written a better script’

Former Chicago Blackhawks’ goaltender and Lemont, IL native Scott Darling joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his time as a Hawk, what it was like to live out his dream of bringing the Stanley Cup back to his hometown, and why his time spent playing minor league hockey across the U.S. will always have a special place in his heart. Scott also talks about the outpouring of support he’s received after he penned “Goodbye, Chicago” for the Players Tribune.

