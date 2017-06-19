× Roe Conn Full Show (6/19/17): Sean Spicer is unseen/unheard, Tom Skilling returns, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 19th, 2017:

Mark Suppelsa talks about White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s disappearing act, The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan explains what’s happening with health care in the Senate, Tom Skilling returns from the wild yonder of Alaska, former CIA agent Bob Baer explains why a war with Syria is a war with Russia/Iran, the Top Five@5 gets a little weird, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza blames Governor Bruce Rauner for Illinois bad credit score, and Stephen A. Smith has some love advice for everyone.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3367047/3367047_2017-06-19-210747.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

